Eni S.p.A. (ETR:ENI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (ETR:ENI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €10.13 ($11.92).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group set a €12.25 ($14.41) price target on ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

ETR:ENI opened at €10.26 ($12.07) on Friday. ENI has a 12-month low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 12-month high of €10.62 ($12.49). The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of €8.43.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

