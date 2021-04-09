Enigma Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 9th. Over the last week, Enigma has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar. Enigma has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $5.04 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.27 or 0.00445130 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005062 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00028998 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,715.47 or 0.04472330 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000134 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000038 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 coins. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.