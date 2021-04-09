Enjin Coin (ENJ) Price Tops $3.74 on Exchanges

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded up 27.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 9th. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.12 billion and $2.35 billion worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enjin Coin coin can now be purchased for about $3.74 or 0.00006388 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Enjin Coin has traded up 49.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00054463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00021399 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.93 or 0.00085368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.89 or 0.00622177 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00038153 BTC.

About Enjin Coin

ENJ is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 834,313,757 coins. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Enjin Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

