Enjin Coin Price Tops $3.23 (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 9th. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $2.69 billion and approximately $2.22 billion worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enjin Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $3.23 or 0.00005317 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 26.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00053919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00020505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.38 or 0.00084615 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.39 or 0.00608377 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00031327 BTC.

About Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 834,313,757 coins. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin . Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Enjin Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

