Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target Raised to C$1.30 at Raymond James

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its target price increased by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.20 to C$1.30 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ESI. Stifel Firstegy raised Ensign Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Atb Cap Markets raised Ensign Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$0.80 to C$1.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.15.

ESI remained flat at $C$1.23 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 194,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,860. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.95. The company has a market cap of C$200.64 million and a P/E ratio of -2.51. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$0.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.60.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.39) by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$201.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$197.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.9375609 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

