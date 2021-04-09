Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) SVP Sells $754,859.87 in Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total value of $754,859.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,847.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ENTG stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,960. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.66. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.93 and a 52 week high of $126.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 62.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.38 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENTG. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 109,678 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $559,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Entegris by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Entegris by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 236,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Entegris by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

