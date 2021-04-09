Enteq Upstream (LON:NTQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.01

Enteq Upstream Plc (LON:NTQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 18.01 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18.01 ($0.24), with a volume of 145365 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.75 ($0.23).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 16.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 15.32. The company has a market capitalization of £12.21 million and a P/E ratio of -1.43.

Enteq Upstream Company Profile (LON:NTQ)

Enteq Upstream Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides reach and recovery products and technologies to the upstream oil and gas services market primarily in the United States. It designs, manufactures, and sells specialized parts and products for directional drilling and measurement for use in the energy exploration and services sector of the Oil and Gas industry.

