EnterCoin (ENTRC) Market Cap Hits $213,787.22

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One EnterCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0375 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded up 32.8% against the dollar. EnterCoin has a market capitalization of $213,787.22 and approximately $82.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EnterCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00055356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00021510 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00084144 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $373.12 or 0.00636016 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00036657 BTC.

EnterCoin Profile

EnterCoin (CRYPTO:ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EnterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EnterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.