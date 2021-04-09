EnterCoin Tops One Day Volume of $34.00 (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 36.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 9th. EnterCoin has a total market cap of $272,267.38 and $34.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EnterCoin has traded up 93.9% against the US dollar. One EnterCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0478 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00054408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00021557 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.93 or 0.00087400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $357.93 or 0.00614252 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00042288 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000035 BTC.

EnterCoin Coin Profile

EnterCoin is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

