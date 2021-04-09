Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 871,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 51,642 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $17,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,233,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $200,473,000 after buying an additional 40,900 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,783,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $191,656,000 after acquiring an additional 493,805 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,294,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,308,000 after purchasing an additional 438,860 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,739,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,841,000 after purchasing an additional 653,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,172,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,742,000 after purchasing an additional 145,827 shares during the period. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPD opened at $23.12 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.09.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 83.72%.

EPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

