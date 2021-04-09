Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.99. Envela shares last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 67,823 shares.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Envela in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $123.32 million, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.37 million. Envela had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 42.17%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in Envela during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Envela by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 27,102 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Envela during the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Envela by 256.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 14,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Envela by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

