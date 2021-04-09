Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) CEO Sells $3,092,579.14 in Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 70,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $3,092,579.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 555,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,464,961.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amir Aghdaei also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Envista alerts:

On Monday, April 5th, Amir Aghdaei sold 28,397 shares of Envista stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $1,185,858.72.

On Friday, March 26th, Amir Aghdaei sold 680 shares of Envista stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $27,710.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of Envista stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $4,656,096.92.

NVST stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.28. The stock had a trading volume of 36,538,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -325.23 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.70.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $732.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Envista’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Envista from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Envista by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,951,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,198,000 after purchasing an additional 126,907 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.