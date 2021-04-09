Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,683,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378,540 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.30% of Envista worth $124,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVST. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,912,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,442 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,033,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,309,000 after acquiring an additional 448,177 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Envista during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,343,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Envista during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,956,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Envista by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,078,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,746,000 after buying an additional 187,654 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $4,656,096.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,361,093.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $497,966.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,043.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,714 shares of company stock worth $8,126,281 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Envista from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

NYSE:NVST opened at $43.35 on Friday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -333.46 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.63.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $732.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.49 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

