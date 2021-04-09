Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 906,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,121 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.57% of Envista worth $30,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,374,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Envista by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,683,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,240,000 after buying an additional 378,540 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Envista by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,033,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,309,000 after buying an additional 448,177 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Envista by 374.6% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 119,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 94,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at about $761,000.

In other news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $4,656,096.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,361,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $497,966.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,347 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,043.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,714 shares of company stock valued at $8,126,281. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVST opened at $43.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -333.46 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.92 and a 200-day moving average of $34.63. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $732.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.49 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Envista from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

