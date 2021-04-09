Enzyme Finance 24-Hour Volume Tops $6.40 Million (MLN)

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 9th. Over the last week, Enzyme Finance has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One Enzyme Finance coin can now be bought for $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on major exchanges. Enzyme Finance has a total market capitalization of $59.51 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00054133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00021610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.89 or 0.00085871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $357.84 or 0.00615916 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00041150 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Enzyme Finance

Enzyme Finance (CRYPTO:MLN) is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enzyme Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

