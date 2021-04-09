EOS Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.53 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. In the last seven days, EOS has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $5.91 billion and approximately $2.53 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can now be purchased for about $6.21 or 0.00010660 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005173 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000887 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,028,564,674 coins and its circulating supply is 952,397,596 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official website is eos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

