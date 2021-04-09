EOS TRUST (EOST) Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

EOS TRUST (CURRENCY:EOST) traded up 2,724.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One EOS TRUST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EOS TRUST has traded up 2,697.3% against the US dollar. EOS TRUST has a market cap of $4.43 million and $23.00 worth of EOS TRUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00070319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $187.74 or 0.00318041 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $446.53 or 0.00756443 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00021441 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,823.99 or 0.99651068 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.95 or 0.00741918 BTC.

EOS TRUST Coin Profile

EOS TRUST’s total supply is 100,012,117,873 coins and its circulating supply is 7,518,810,122 coins. EOS TRUST’s official website is eostrustlink.io . EOS TRUST’s official Twitter account is @EOSTRUST1

EOS TRUST Coin Trading

