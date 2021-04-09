eosDAC (EOSDAC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $648,556.00

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. During the last seven days, eosDAC has traded 70.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One eosDAC coin can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. eosDAC has a market capitalization of $3.94 million and approximately $648,556.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

eosDAC Coin Profile

EOSDAC is a coin. Its launch date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide. eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling eosDAC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

