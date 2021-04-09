Equal Trading 22% Higher This Week (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Equal has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $63,834.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Equal has traded 22% higher against the US dollar. One Equal coin can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00054232 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00021746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00084895 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $359.85 or 0.00618689 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00040779 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Equal

EQL is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 365,274,650 coins. The official website for Equal is equal.tech . The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Equal

