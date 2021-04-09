Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EQX shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold to C$19.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

TSE EQX traded up C$0.12 on Friday, hitting C$10.95. The stock had a trading volume of 936,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,511. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.99, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.90. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of C$9.76 and a 52-week high of C$17.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 121.78.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$329.24 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 1.3512101 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.