Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Upgraded to Outperform by National Bankshares

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) was upgraded by equities researchers at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$15.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$16.00. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 96.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$20.25 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

CVE:EQX traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$7.88. 53,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The firm has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.88. Equinox Gold has a one year low of C$4.25 and a one year high of C$8.90.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.