Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) PT Lowered to C$15.50

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at National Bankshares to C$15.50 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.55% from the company’s current price.

EQX has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC cut their target price on Equinox Gold to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Equinox Gold to C$19.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Haywood Securities reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.50.

Shares of TSE:EQX traded up C$0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting C$10.95. The stock had a trading volume of 435,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,846. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of C$9.76 and a 12 month high of C$17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.99, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of C$2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 122.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.55.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$329.24 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post 1.3512101 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

