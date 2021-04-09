Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nektar Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.64) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.68). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.89) EPS.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NKTR. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $19.24 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.76.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.64 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share.

In related news, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 5,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $103,940.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $1,008,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,344 shares of company stock worth $6,457,441 in the last three months. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.