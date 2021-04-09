Equities Analysts Set Expectations for RPM International Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of RPM International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $4.17 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.32. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. RPM International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.72%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. RPM International’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RPM. Vertical Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. RPM International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $91.76 on Friday. RPM International has a 1-year low of $62.39 and a 1-year high of $98.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in RPM International by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $820,716.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,828,305.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals.

