Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for April, 9th (AMCR, ARGTF, BERY, BLL, BTAI, CCK, CLF, CMC, COMP, CURI)

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021


Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, April 9th:

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY). The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL). They issued a buy rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock.

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI). They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF). They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC). They issued a sell rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP). Compass Point issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI). DA Davidson issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN). The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN). KeyCorp issued an overweight rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK). They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR). Canaccord Genuity issued a buy rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE). They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

Taglich Brothers began coverage on shares of OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS). They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX). Berenberg Bank issued a buy rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX). Wolfe Research issued an outperform rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE). They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO). They issued an outperform rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

