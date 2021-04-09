Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for April, 9th (AMCR, ARGTF, BERY, BLL, BTAI, CCK, CLF, CMC, COMP, CURI)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, April 9th:

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating on the stock.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of. The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL). They issued a buy rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock.

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI). They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF). They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC). They issued a sell rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP). Compass Point issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI). DA Davidson issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN). The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN). KeyCorp issued an overweight rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK). They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR). Canaccord Genuity issued a buy rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE). They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

Taglich Brothers began coverage on shares of OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS). They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX). Berenberg Bank issued a buy rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX). Wolfe Research issued an outperform rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE). They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO). They issued an outperform rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

