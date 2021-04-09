Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 9th (ABB, AMN, APTX, ATEC, DOX, G1A, GBNH, GLDG, HDIUF, HL)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, April 9th:

ABB (NYSE:ABB) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Bloom Burton. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $5.75 target price on the stock.

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $6.00.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Signify (AMS:LIGHT) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (BME:SGRE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $88.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $75.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a $290.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $270.00.

VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $6.00.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $420.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $370.00.

