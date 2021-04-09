Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 9th (ABB, AMN, APTX, ATEC, DOX, G1A, GBNH, GLDG, HDIUF, HL)

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021


Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, April 9th:

ABB (NYSE:ABB) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Bloom Burton. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $5.75 target price on the stock.

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $6.00.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Signify (AMS:LIGHT) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (BME:SGRE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $88.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $75.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a $290.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $270.00.

VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $6.00.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $420.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $370.00.

