Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for April, 9th (MRWSY, MSGN, NJR, NTDTY, NTR, NXGPY, OTTR, OXSQ, PHUN, PNFP)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, April 9th:

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MSG Networks Inc. is engaged in production and content development which comprised of sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG+ as well as MSGNetworks.com and MSG GO. MSG Networks Inc., formerly known as Madison Square Garden Company, is based in New York. “

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $46.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “New Jersey Resources Corporation is an energy services holding company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains the natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve the customers. NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar and onshore wind projects. NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions. NJR Midstream serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers. NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products. “

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NTT DATA Corp. is engaged in the development and integration of information technology and data communication systems. Its operating segment consists of Public and Financial IT Services, Enterprise IT Services, Solutions and Technologies, Global Business and Others. Public and Financial IT Services segment provides IT services which support social infrastructure in the public administration, healthcare and financial sectors. Enterprise IT Services segment offers IT services in the fields of manufacturing, retail, logistics, communications, broadcasting and utilities. Solutions and Technologies segment renders platforms and solutions that support IT services. Global Business segment delivers IT services. Others segment supports the business activities of the head office. NTT DATA Corp. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $64.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nutrien Ltd. produces and sells fertilizers and related industrial and feed products. The company’s products primarily include standard and granular potash; diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate and phosphoric acid and ammonia, urea, nitric acid, ammonium nitrate and nitrogen solutions, as well as purified acids and phosphate feed products. Nutrien Ltd., formerly known as Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc., is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada. “

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $62.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Next plc is a United Kingdom-based retailer offering fashion and accessories for men, women and children besides homeware products. It distributes its products through three main channels: Next Retail, a chain of stores in the United Kingdom and Eire; Next Directory, a home shopping catalogue and Website with millions of active customers, and Next International, with many stores. The Company’s other businesses include Next Sourcing, which designs, sources and buys Next branded products; Lipsy, which designs and sells its own branded younger women’s fashion products through wholesale, retail and Website channels, and Ventura, which provides customer services management to clients wishing to outsource their customer contact administration and fulfillment activities. Next plc is headquartered in Leicester, United Kingdom. “

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $52.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “OTTER TAIL’s primary business is the production, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is also engaged in other businesses which are referred to as Health Services Operations and Diversified Operations. “

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $5.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., is based in Greenwich, United States. “

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $2.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Phunware Inc. provides cloud platform for mobile. It offers software, solutions, data and services for brands. Phunware Inc., formerly known as Stellar Acquisition III Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $100.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $169.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

