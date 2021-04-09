Ergo (ERG) One Day Volume Tops $199,423.00

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 9th. Ergo has a total market cap of $74.67 million and approximately $199,423.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ergo has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $2.37 or 0.00004055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,537.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,080.47 or 0.03554063 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $226.62 or 0.00387137 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $640.35 or 0.01093909 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.01 or 0.00488583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.66 or 0.00426490 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $192.74 or 0.00329255 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00032535 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003602 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 34,761,150 coins and its circulating supply is 31,457,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

