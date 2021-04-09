Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,211.08

Ergomed plc (LON:ERGO) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,211.08 ($15.82) and traded as low as GBX 1,065 ($13.91). Ergomed shares last traded at GBX 1,090 ($14.24), with a volume of 104,865 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Ergomed in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The stock has a market cap of £529.79 million and a P/E ratio of 56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,211.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,004.91.

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Outsourcing and Pharmacovigilance.

