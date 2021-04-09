ESBC (ESBC) Trading 3.2% Higher This Week

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 9th. During the last week, ESBC has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. One ESBC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0242 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. ESBC has a total market cap of $649,216.35 and $74,971.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 27,143,120 coins and its circulating supply is 26,863,786 coins. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

