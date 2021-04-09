Essex Property Trust (ESS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE: ESS) recently:

4/9/2021 – Essex Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $265.00.

4/5/2021 – Essex Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $275.00.

3/30/2021 – Essex Property Trust is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $283.00 to $309.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $277.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $283.00 to $309.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $280.00 to $305.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $277.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $279.00 to $283.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Essex Property Trust had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

Essex Property Trust stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $283.37. 4,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,627. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.30 and a 52-week high of $294.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $273.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Essex Property Trust Inc alerts:

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.48%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.