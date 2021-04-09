Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $320.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $265.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ESS. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.06.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $281.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $186.30 and a 1 year high of $294.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.53. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,997,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,220,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $764,538,000 after purchasing an additional 721,110 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,715,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 992.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 234,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,683,000 after purchasing an additional 213,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 517,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,983,000 after purchasing an additional 181,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

