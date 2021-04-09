Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

ETTYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Essity AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Essity AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Get Essity AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS ETTYF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.25. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 784. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.88. Essity AB has a 52-week low of $29.60 and a 52-week high of $35.01.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Essity AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essity AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.