Ether Zero Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last Week (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 9th. Ether Zero has a market cap of $514,804.83 and approximately $49,606.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,080.12 or 0.03557337 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00032201 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 222,763,453 coins and its circulating supply is 180,734,040 coins. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

