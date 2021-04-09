Ethereum Classic Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.33 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $18.48 or 0.00031745 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.15 billion and $1.33 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 22.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,066.51 or 0.03549984 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.