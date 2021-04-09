EtherGem (EGEM) Hits One Day Volume of $6,175.00

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. EtherGem has a market capitalization of $751,020.29 and approximately $6,175.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EtherGem has traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for $0.0385 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00054232 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00021746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00084895 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.85 or 0.00618689 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00040779 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000036 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem (EGEM) is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

