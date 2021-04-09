Etherparty Price Up 20.4% This Week (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. During the last week, Etherparty has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and $101,087.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherparty coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00054107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00021573 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00085302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $363.46 or 0.00621601 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00039805 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

