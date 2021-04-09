ETHplode Trading Down 31.1% This Week (ETHPLO)

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One ETHplode coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ETHplode has traded down 31.1% against the dollar. ETHplode has a total market cap of $76,812.11 and approximately $116.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ETHplode alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00054093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00021696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00084880 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.70 or 0.00617039 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00040029 BTC.

ETHplode Profile

ETHplode (CRYPTO:ETHPLO) is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,876,334 coins and its circulating supply is 43,862,233 coins. ETHplode’s official Twitter account is @ETHplode . ETHplode’s official website is ethplode.org . The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling ETHplode

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHplode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ETHplode using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ETHplode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHplode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.