Ethverse Price Reaches $0.48 on Exchanges (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Ethverse has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. Ethverse has a total market capitalization of $6.72 million and approximately $43,915.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethverse coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00000822 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00066391 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00003981 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000499 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Ethverse

ETHV is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 39,974,644 coins and its circulating supply is 13,980,956 coins. The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

