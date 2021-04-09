ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Minimum Volatility Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:USML) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Minimum Volatility Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:USML) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.47 and last traded at $27.43. Approximately 208 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.37.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Minimum Volatility Factor TR ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Minimum Volatility Factor TR ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.