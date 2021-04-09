Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) Trading Up 9.1%

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY)’s stock price was up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $21.00. Approximately 5,435 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 5,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on ERRFY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average is $15.92.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

