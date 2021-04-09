Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $962.38

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 962.38 ($12.57) and traded as high as GBX 986 ($12.88). Euromoney Institutional Investor shares last traded at GBX 981 ($12.82), with a volume of 67,706 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 969.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 962.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.56. The company has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06.

In related news, insider Timothy Pennington bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 946 ($12.36) per share, with a total value of £37,840 ($49,438.20).

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pricing, Data & Market Intelligence, and Asset Management. The Pricing segment provides commodity price reporting, data, analytics, and events; and commodity price benchmarks and analysis for its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, and forest products industries.

