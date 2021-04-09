European Biotech Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:EBACU) Stock Price Up 0.2%

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:EBACU) shares were up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.15. Approximately 17,691 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 150,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. Units Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBACU)

There is no company description available for European Biotech Acquisition Corp.

