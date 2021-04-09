Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to Underperform

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ETCMY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ETCMY stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.85. Eutelsat Communications has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $3.28.

Eutelsat Communications SA provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services.

