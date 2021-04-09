Evedo (EVED) One Day Trading Volume Hits $14.31 Million

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One Evedo coin can currently be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001274 BTC on popular exchanges. Evedo has a total market cap of $10.74 million and approximately $14.31 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Evedo has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Evedo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00054463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00021399 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.93 or 0.00085368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.89 or 0.00622177 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00038153 BTC.

Evedo Coin Profile

Evedo (EVED) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,420,713 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Evedo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evedo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.