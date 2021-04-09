EvenCoin (EVN) Reaches Market Cap of $120,932.10

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $120,932.10 and $98,764.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00066733 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003904 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000827 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

