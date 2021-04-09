Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,919 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. United Bank increased its stake in The Allstate by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 15,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in The Allstate by 14.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 10.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,666,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.27.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $117.05 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $84.97 and a 1 year high of $118.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

