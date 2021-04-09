Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,040 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 211,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after acquiring an additional 71,051 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 81,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 163,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,124,000 after buying an additional 46,635 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 118,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,736,000 after buying an additional 29,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 55,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,514,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF stock opened at $132.73 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $49.41 and a 52-week high of $134.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.23%.

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.