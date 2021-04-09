Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,201 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,463,000 after buying an additional 6,446,916 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $597,561,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,619,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851,221 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,133,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,742,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,149,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,056,000 after purchasing an additional 999,237 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,012,400.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,567 shares in the company, valued at $23,290,676.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,221,334.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,549,173.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,236 shares of company stock worth $3,506,057 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $116.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.32. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $119.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.02%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.36.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

