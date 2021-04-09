Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,056 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,056 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $606,000. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,541 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $908,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 104,052 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,129,000 after purchasing an additional 28,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

ADSK opened at $292.47 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $156.91 and a one year high of $321.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a PE ratio of 152.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $276.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $159,463.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.17.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

