Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,056 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,056 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $606,000. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,541 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $908,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 104,052 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,129,000 after purchasing an additional 28,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.
ADSK opened at $292.47 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $156.91 and a one year high of $321.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a PE ratio of 152.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $276.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.
In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $159,463.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.17.
Autodesk Profile
Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.
